iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,070 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 568.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

