iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IBIE stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

