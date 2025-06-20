Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Logitech International worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

