Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $179.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.78 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.