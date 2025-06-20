Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

