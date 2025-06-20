Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

