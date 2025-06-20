Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

