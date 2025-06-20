Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LPL Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $379.29 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $390.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.73.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.69.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

