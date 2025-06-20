Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,033 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of FTNT opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

