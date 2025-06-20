Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,309 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GIS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.