Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,310 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

