Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $327.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

