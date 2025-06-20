Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $12.26 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 290,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

USB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.