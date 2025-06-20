Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $12.26 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 290,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp
In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB
U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%
USB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Bancorp
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.