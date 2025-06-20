Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 8,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 62,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Josemaria Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
About Josemaria Resources
Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.
