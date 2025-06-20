JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.
