Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 30.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JMIA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

