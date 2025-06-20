KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have commented on BZ shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

BZ stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.39. KANZHUN has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

