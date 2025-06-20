KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of KB Home worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.1%

KB Home stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.01. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

