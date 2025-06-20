Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 143,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

