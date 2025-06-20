Lifesci Capital Downgrades Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) to Hold

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

VERV stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.67. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,176 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,648,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,848,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 288,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

