Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 82,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 50,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVLU

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.17 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 19.01% and a negative return on equity of 103.82%. Analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.