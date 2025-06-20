Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MYTAY opened at $25.21 on Friday. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

