Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,880. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248.60. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.