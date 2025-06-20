Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,926,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

