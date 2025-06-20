Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Melius Research

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Melius Research from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Melius Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,880. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

