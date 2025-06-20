McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

