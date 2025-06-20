Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 400 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 367,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 220.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.9%

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.