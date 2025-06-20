Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Biogen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Biogen by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

