Mission Wealth Management LP Has $233,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,807,000 after buying an additional 404,863 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,464,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 545,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,320 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

