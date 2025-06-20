Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5%

GPC stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.