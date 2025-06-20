Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $223.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.73 and its 200 day moving average is $188.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.47 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,430 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,644.60. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,274 shares of company stock worth $69,198,499 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

