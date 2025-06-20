Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,585 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after buying an additional 764,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,272,000 after buying an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.24.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

