Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
