Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Okta alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.