Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

