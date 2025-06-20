Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mplx by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mplx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

