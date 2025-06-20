Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.