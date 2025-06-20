NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.