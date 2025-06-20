Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $252.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.48.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

