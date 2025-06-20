NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 4,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

