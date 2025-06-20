Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

