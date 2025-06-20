Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 814,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 204,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 164,927 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000.

Shares of NAC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

