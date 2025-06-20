OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,193,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 2,523,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on OCANF. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

