ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ODDITY Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODD
Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech
ODDITY Tech Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $69.75 on Friday. ODDITY Tech has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ODDITY Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ODDITY Tech
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.