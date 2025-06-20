ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ODDITY Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech

ODDITY Tech Trading Down 1.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 267.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 98,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 440,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 310,602 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 1.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $69.75 on Friday. ODDITY Tech has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

