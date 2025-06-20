Oil Stocks To Research – June 18th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, First Solar, Oklo, and GE Vernova are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. As a segment of the broader energy sector, their market value is driven by global supply-and-demand dynamics, crude-oil price fluctuations, regulatory changes and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765,262. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.85. 4,744,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. 4,661,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,159. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $268.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. 8,407,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,135,613. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.58.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.93. 975,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.75. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72.

