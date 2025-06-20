PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

