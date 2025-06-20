PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.23.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
