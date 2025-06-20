Peter Hume Chapman Sells 910,740 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 910,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $34,407,757.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,629.62. This represents a 70.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get IonQ alerts:

Peter Hume Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $136,550,889.09.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,965 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $497,744.00.

IonQ Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $39.62 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,162.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.