Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Stock Up 4.2%

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

PAGP opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $22.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plains GP by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

