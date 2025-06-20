Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.08 ($0.94). Approximately 75,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 422,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.53.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 2.65 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison bought 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £1,802.50 ($2,427.28). Company insiders own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

