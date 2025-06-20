Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,288,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Primerica by 39,199.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 442,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,626,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $259.87 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.67 and its 200-day moving average is $275.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.