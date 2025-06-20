Promising Fintech Stocks To Consider – June 18th

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, WEX, and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to deliver or improve financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advisory and blockchain solutions. Investing in fintech stocks gives exposure to firms aiming to disrupt traditional banking, insurance and investment sectors through innovation and automation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,404.23. The stock had a trading volume of 146,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,361.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,080.23.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,387,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,877. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,016. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE:WEX traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.75.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

NASDAQ KSPI traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. 327,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,302. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

